«The new regulations on the reuse of packaging represent an attack on a serious and credible sustainability process carried out by Italy over the years. The new European regulation risks bringing the Italian industrial system to its knees, with a disastrous impact on employment”, words of the president of the industrialists of Naples Costanzo Jannotti Pecci in the context of the “Sustainability Marathon” promoted by the territorial association of Confindustria which was held at the Stazione Marittina in Naples.

The industrialists from Naples make their voices heard against the European provision under discussion and which should reach the vote in days. «After years of investments to make Italy a champion of recycling and therefore of sustainability – said Carlo Pontecorvo, president of Ferrarelle benefit company and vice president for energy policies and ecological transition of Unindustria Naples – the adoption of a it would frustrate the efforts made and would have a strong impact on the environment”.

Social sustainability: an exoskeleton donated to the Municipality

A theme that can be declined in many ways. The Industrial Union of Naples wanted to demonstrate social sustainability with a solidarity operation. The Palazzo Partanna Association has donated an exoskeleton to the Municipality of Naples, an instrument that allows those with serious pathologies to be able to stand up. The Municipality, in turn, will donate the highly technological instrument to the Vanvitelli Polyclinic. The gift has a value of 190 thousand euros. It is an American technology used primarily in the military field and which is now also applied in the field of medical rehabilitation. It was purchased thanks to donations from associated companies.

Experiences: Sideralba and Msc

«Sideralba, a steel processing company, has invested in the environment for many years – says Daniele Palombi, CFO of Sideralba Spa – obtaining the Iso14001 certification many years ago. We then installed a mega photovoltaic system that ensures 70% of the energy needs. Which we are about to implement in order to produce by satisfying 100% of our needs. All this for an energy-intensive steel company is no small feat». Palombi adds that the company has launched a 30 million investment plan to produce sustainable, safe and energy-efficient components. And he concludes: «The approach to sustainability also produces positive effects on the company’s accounts».

Luca Valentini, commercial director of MSC Cruises, bears witness to an experience of conversion to sustainability in the field of marine transport and in the cruise sector. «On average, a cruise ship costs 1 billion – he said – 20% of this figure is used for environmental sustainability». Then he urges the electrification of the docks. Valentini recalls the investment in the island of the Bahamas renamed Ocean Cay, reclaimed, transformed into a nature reserve and today accessible only to MSC customers.