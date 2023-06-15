JD.com Releases 618 Watches and Glasses TOP10 Best Selling List, Tissot Le Locle Men’s Watches, HUGO BOSS Sunglasses, etc. Are on the List_TOM NEWS

JD.com 618 is in full swing, and the watch and eyewear categories that can add a finishing touch to the look have also set off a consumption boom.Statistics show that 4 hours before the start of JD 618, the overall turnover of watches and glasses increased by more than 83% year-on-year. Among them, the turnover of Swiss watches increased by more than 100% year-on-year. During JD.com 618, JD.com released the top 10 best-selling list of 618 watches and glasses. Tissot, Longines, Mido, Fiyta and other brands of watches, as well as HUGO BOSS, Montblanc and other brands of glasses were on the list, providing consumers with efficient purchase guide.

Swiss watches have always been favored by watch lovers due to their precise manufacturing process and value-preserving attributes.. 10 minutes before the start of JD 618, the turnover of big Swiss watch brands such as Tissot, Longines, and Mido increased by more than 100% year-on-year. Among them, the Tissot Lilock series mechanical men’s watches are simple, low-key and exquisitely designed, suitable for daily commuting, business and social occasions.

With the increasing diversification of watches, fashionable sports watches are sought after by consumers. Longines Concas diving series mechanical men’s watches are waterproof to 300 meters and come with diving extension devices. They are the representative best sellers of JD 618 fashion sports watches. single product. Mido Commander Phantom Automatic Men’s Watches and Mido Rainbow Circle JD 618 20th Anniversary Replica Mechanical Men’s Watches are also on sale at JD.com, meeting the individual and functional needs of consumers at the same time.

Nowadays, more and more exquisite women use wristwatches as accessories, and trendy wristwatches such as retro small green watches and diamond watches are very popular during JD 618. Among them, among the best-selling women’s watches, the Fiyta Qingcheng series of small green watches are embellished with starburst shining zircons on the retro green dial, which has a sense of fashion and sophistication just right. The rose gold dial is decorated with bright crystal diamonds, which is exquisite, light and luxurious, showing the gentle charm of women. In addition, the classic Tissot Little Beauty series ladies quartz watch with a diameter of 26mm is more delicate to wear, and the Longines Xinyue series mechanical steel belt women’s watch uses a pink dial design to hit the hearts of girls, which are very popular among female consumers.







Sunglasses are the standard equipment for many people to go out in summer. During JD 618, a variety of sunglasses are selling well. For example, the HUGO BOSS aviator sunglasses of the same style for men and women can not only effectively block the eyes, but also a must-have item for summer street concave shape. In addition, many consumers choose to buy optical frames on JD.com. JD.com’s 618 Apparel and Beauty Daily Battle Report shows that the turnover of optical frames has increased by more than 100% year-on-year. Among them, Montblanc optical frames are simple, fashionable, classic and versatile, and become the most popular among consumers. popular choice.







JD 618 is in full swing. Not only are there big-name watch and eyewear products, but you can also enjoy multiple discounts such as 50 discount for every purchase of 300 across stores, and each user can receive up to 3 subsidy coupons of “20 discount for purchase of 200” per day, as well as glasses for 180 days. Special services such as changing at will. This year’s 618 is enough to save JD.com!



