YOUR STYLE, YOUR SWOOSH CLOT UNLEASH YOUR CREATIVITY WITH THE NEW NIKE CORK DUNK

CORK DUNK is inspired by the cork board that Chen Guanxi used to create ideas in the early days, so the upper is made of cork material, and comes with 6 Swoosh made of Velcro and 3 shoelaces, which can be changed at any time to show personal style. The original intention of designing CORK DUNK is to encourage everyone to show their creativity and pursue their dreams bravely. This concept was germinated as early as the 10th anniversary of CLOT. Ten years later, it was finally released as the 20th anniversary of CLOT CORK DUNK.

CLOT x NIKE CORK DUNK is based on the silhouette of Dunk Low. Except for the milky white midsole and dark brown outsole and inner lining, they are all presented in cork color. Among them, the nylon tongue is used in linen tones to set off The red and white brand label is bright and prominent overall. The heel of the shoe is equipped with a reversible design, and the words “2003 (2003)” and “2023 (2023)” written in Arabic numerals and Chinese are hidden on the left and right sides respectively, commemorating the brand’s 20-year anniversary. Glorious history. In addition to the red silk version of the Swoosh Velcro, the shoes are also available in five different styles: snake print, metallic rose gold, reflective surface, wine red velvet, and turquoise. Each Swoosh can be connected to the upper through the Velcro on the back, and you can change and match according to your personal preferences.

Chen Guanxi said: “This pair of shoes is like a blank canvas, you can imagine as much as you want, and add your exclusive details on Nike sneakers to realize your dreams.”

Your Style, Your Swoosh – The CLOT x NIKE CORK DUNK is designed to encourage creativity and self-expression. The brand invites everyone to use it as a platform to express dreams and creativity, and to create a unique Swoosh style, making it your personal logo, showing unique ideas and tastes.

The brand-new joint shoes CLOT x NIKE CORK DUNK will be released on June 23, 2023 in the designated JUICE sales channel in the form of a lottery, and the details of the lottery will be announced later. For more information about the series, please follow the various social media platforms of CLOT and JUICE.

price information

CLOT x NIKE CORK DUNK RMB 1,099