At 8:00 p.m. on June 17, the climax of JD.com’s 618 event came. There was no need to stay up all night to calmly buy low-priced goods. The enthusiasm for consumption was further released, and the sales of all products in the travel and entertainment venues exploded. In the first ten minutes, the number of users who purchased car maintenance packages online increased by more than 20 times year-on-year, and the turnover of animation and picture books increased by 260% year-on-year. In addition, under the continuous increase in the low-price policy of “10 billion subsidies”, 9.9 yuan for 10 roses has driven a 180% year-on-year increase in transaction users of the living flower category, driving the romantic economy to heat up in the middle of the year.

With the continuous expansion of the service network, JD.com has attracted many consumers through offline professional services. In the first 10 minutes from 8:00 p.m., the service orders of JD.com’s car stores increased by 3 times year-on-year. The number of service orders in Beijing has increased by 4 times, and the number of service orders in Beijing has achieved a year-on-year increase of more than 15 times. The number of orders for offline installation services of gasoline and engine oil increased by 10 times year-on-year, and the orders for Jingdong car cleaning and beauty and brake oil services also achieved a rapid growth of more than 200% year-on-year.

With the blessing of super value discounts such as “keep a car and love your car, save more than 30%”, the consumer demand for motor oil and tires is strong. Only 10 minutes after the event started at 8 p.m. on June 17, the turnover of automobile tires increased by more than 100% year-on-year. Among them, the turnover of domestic tires, new energy tires, and tires with specifications of 18 inches and above increased by 6 times, 9 times, and 180% year-on-year respectively. In terms of regions, the sales volume and year-on-year growth rate of tires in the Beijing region led the country. The order volume of gasoline and engine oil categories increased by more than 2 times year-on-year. Among them, the 10-minute turnover of the Mobil brand JinMobil series exceeded last year’s 618 days.

The rapid development of motorcycle travel culture has promoted motorcycle peripherals to become the hottest products of Jingdong 618 this year. 10 minutes before the climax of JD 618, the turnover of motorcycle tires increased by more than 3 times year-on-year, among which the turnover of Gumande and Zhengxin motorcycle tires increased by 3.3 and 2.6 times respectively; the turnover of imported motorcycle helmets also increased year-on-year 5.5 times.

Reading is a good medicine to heal the soul. It only took 10 minutes to start the climax period. The sales of e-books increased by more than 6 times year-on-year, and the sales of animation picture books also achieved a year-on-year increase of 260%. While igniting the enthusiasm for book consumption, JD Books has cooperated with many business partners for a win-win situation. Within 10 minutes of the opening of the climax period, the turnover of the three-party book merchants increased by 110% year-on-year.

With the continuation of the tourism consumption market, more and more consumers plan travel in advance through JD Travel. From 8:00 p.m., the 10-minute turnover of large transportation categories increased by 100% year-on-year, and the turnover of international resort and hotel businesses increased by 3.5 times year-on-year. From travel methods to accommodation services, JD.com handles everything in one-stop shopping.

Consumers’ demand for quality life is awakening, and more and more consumers are willing to place orders for service products. JD.com’s 618 climax period started only ten minutes ago, and JD.com’s housekeeping turnover increased by 200% year-on-year; orders for air-conditioning cleaning services increased by 3.6 times year-on-year; agency orders increased by 170% year-on-year.

With people’s increasing demand for quality of life, JD Life Services uses high-quality service-oriented products as a touch point to further ignite the enthusiasm for consumption in the middle of the year. At present, JD.com 618 is still going on. JD.com Life Services not only has cost-effective 10 billion subsidy hits, but also a variety of convenient service products, allowing more consumers to enjoy quality life in the new wave of consumption upgrades.