JD Industry delivered 600,000 welding studs and became the “largest quantity” order during JD’s 618 period.

(Original title: Jingdong Industry delivered 600,000 welding studs and became the “largest quantity” order during Jingdong 618)

During JD 618, an order of “maximum quantity of goods” containing 600,000 items was delivered, and the order was 600,000 welding studs. This is a batch of welding studs purchased by a steel company in Sichuan Province through JD Industry.

The welding studs purchased by Jingdong 618 this time are mainly used to fix the product batch labels on the surface of the steel products, which is equivalent to the holder of the steel “ID card”. The relevant person in charge said that the annual steel output of the enterprise can reach more than one million tons, and the consumption of welding studs is very huge. This time, JD.com 618 chose to conduct large-scale centralized procurement. On the one hand, it values ​​the product quality and service quality of JD Industry. On the other hand, it is also because of favorable prices and efficient contract performance, which can save more costs for the company.

The cooperation between Jingdong Industry and the company has been going on for a long time, not only involving the procurement of a large number of different types of MRO materials, but also going deep into the entire spare parts management. It is understood that the inventory of spare parts in steel mills is hundreds of millions, which takes up a lot of resources and is difficult to manage. How to reduce the cost and increase efficiency of spare parts has always been the core proposition of the operation and management of steel enterprises. JD Industry has tailored a digital intelligent operation and maintenance solution for it. First, it uses the Mercator standard commodity library to specify the specifications and price standards for each spare part, and establishes a standardized procurement catalog and standardized material information. Beiyun analyzes the historical consumption data with artificial intelligence algorithms, gives demand forecasts for spare parts, recommends replenishment plans, and finally optimizes the “last mile” delivery and warehouse distribution management issues through the new generation of fulfillment infrastructure front warehouses to realize spare parts Management cost reduction and efficiency increase.

Jingdong 618 “the largest order” is just a microcosm of the continuous deepening of Jingdong Group’s industrial services. In recent years, it has become a “normal” for industrial enterprises to centrally purchase production and operation materials during JD 618. According to data from Jingdong Industry, during the good start of Jingdong 618 this year, the turnover of a large number of professional industrial products showed rapid growth. Among them, the purchase of sensors by large enterprises increased by nearly 5 times year-on-year, and the purchase of instruments and meters increased by 138%; the power tools of small and medium-sized enterprises increased by more than 3 times. Laboratory supplies increased by 215%, and label packaging increased by 183%.

The relevant person in charge of JD Industry said that during JD 618, JD Industry continuously broke out “heavyweight” orders, which is not only a true portrayal of the digital transformation of industrial procurement, but also a direct reflection of corporate customers’ trust in JD Industry. In the future, JD Industry will also continue to aim at promoting the improvement of industrial efficiency, improve infrastructure, strengthen technical capabilities, and bring better services to industrial enterprises.

Source of this article: Financial Report Network