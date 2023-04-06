Listen to the audio version of the article

Jeep has unveiled a revamped Wrangler at the New York International Auto Show in both two and four-door variants, the only one that will also land in the main European countries, albeit exclusively in the 4xe plug-in hybrid version immediately after the summer.

The first most obvious change concerns the front, where you can see that the classic seven slits have been a little smaller and have glossy black outlines for all trim levels, except for the Sahara variant.

Jeep Wrangler, the seven loopholes are smaller

The new grille and the new shape of the front bumper have left room only in the Rubicons for the installation of a winch with a capacity of no less than 3.6 tons, in short, ideal for getting out of trouble on even the most demanding off-road terrain. Speaking of bumpers, only in the 4xe plug-in hybrid variant they can be requested in the same color adopted by the bodywork, this is a real first time in the history of the iconic model of the US brand of Stellantis.

Jeep Wrangler, 17 and 20 inch alloy wheels

In the catalog of customizations planned as always for Wrangler, the debut of new alloy wheels with sizes between 17 and 20 inches that can be combined with tires up to 35 inches. There are also various options for the soft top and hard top, to enjoy what is the most classic of Jeep experiences in the open air. Other important innovations are found inside the passenger compartment which adopts a new 12.3-inch UConnect 5 infotainment system as well as numerous connectivity services.

Jeep Wrangler, view trails in the USA

The graphic quality of the instrumentation is now at a higher level than the previous infotelematics. One of the most interesting gems which, however, is mainly reserved for American customers is the infotainment that allows you to view many paths in the USA in which to venture with your Jeep. For the rest, the new air conditioning vents and the different controls can be seen on the dashboard. Also new are the electrically adjustable front seats on 12 variants.

Jeep Wrangler, con l’assistente vocale Alexa

The infotainment system of the renewed Wrangler is five times more powerful than the old Uconnect 5. In addition, the voice assistant Alexa has also been added as well as wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto. In addition, it will also be possible to remotely update the vehicle system, as well as navigation powered by TomTom. Once again, the cars of the Stellantis group, while using a Google Android operating system, do not take advantage of the native Google maps. A series of other functions can be controlled via the screen. Jeep Wrangler 2024 will also mark the addition of two new models within the Jeep lineup.