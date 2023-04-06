Home Health Leukemia and blood cancer: symptoms, what they are and how to recognize them
Health

Leukemia and blood cancer: symptoms, what they are and how to recognize them

by admin

Diagnoses of blood cancer are on the rise: after his hospitalization on Wednesday, it became known that Berlusconi has leukemia. The number of blood cancer diagnoses is set to increase due to the general aging of the population – he explains Fabrizio Bread, Professor of Hematology and director of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Operative Unit at the Federico II University Hospital of Naples -. Fortunately, however, life expectancies are higher today and the 35-40% of patients can aspire to recovery. In addition, rapid advances in medicine have made many of what were once considered life-threatening diseases chronic.

Exist dozens of different subtypes of hematological malignancies belonging to three large macro-groups: leukemias, lymphomas and myelomas, which can occur in an acute (more severe and aggressive) or chronic form. In general, these forms of cancer affect the bone marrow which produces the main blood cells, i.e. white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets – explains Pane -. two are, as far as treatments are concerned, the points that emerge from the most recent data: first, we are moving towards the progressive abandonment of chemotherapy, replaced by “molecularly targeted” therapies less toxic and more comfortable (often in tablets); second, i get to know each other better and better several subtypes of tumors and, gradually, it is possible to develop effective treatments even for those more aggressive forms, which tend to recur or are refractory to current treatments.

April 6, 2023 | 08:52

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Covid: children's hearts recover quickly from MIS-C - Medicine

You may also like

Registry of vaccines and antibiotics for antimicrobial resistance...

Ukrainian war, updates. Macron to Xi: “China has...

Vinitaly, the ministers talk about the health benefits...

Blood cancers, special lymphocytes are born against myeloid...

Covid, spray vaccine promoted in the first test

Lukaku between anger and disappointment: here’s what the...

Mauled to death by her brother’s rottweiler, she...

Gym and psychologist join the company to attract...

The ENT doctors’ surgical strike never ends –...

Infections, the superbug from contaminated eye drops can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy