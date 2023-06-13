Jeff Bezos buys a single Amazon share for $115

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Surprisingly, Jeff Bezos bought a single Amazon share for around $115 in late May. Considering the timing of the trade, Bezos may have engaged in some sort of Elon Musk-style trolling. The Amazon founder hasn’t bought any stock in his company for over two decades, the filings show.

The billionaire founder and CEO of Amazon reported trading of May 25th at 4:20 p.m. ET the next day by the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the same announcement, he also announced a donation of more than 69,000 shares to a non-profit organization.

The bizarre purchase of a single stock and the numbers resulting from the reporting time and stock donation – 4:20 and 69 – have fueled speculationthat Bezos could have copied his rival Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has made playful references to the number “42” over the past few years – a nod to Weed Day on April 20 and the answer to the “ultimate question about life, the universe and everything.” in “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” – and “69” made. For example, he offered last year first onto acquire Twitter for $42 billion before he the business with 44 billion dollars (40.78 billion euros) sealed.

Amazon stock is up 47 percent this year

Bezos paid $114.77 for his Amazon shares. If you subtract the shares he gave away, his holding amounts to 990,476,371 shares worth $122 billion (113 billion euros).

Amazon stock is up 47 percent this year, taking the e-commerce and cloud services giant’s market cap to $1.3 trillion. Bezos’ roughly 990 million shares account for nearly 10 percent of the company and make up most of his $147 billion net worth, according to the company Bloomberg Billionaires Index appreciates.

Bezos’ recent purchase is notable because he’s mostly sold Amazon stock over the past 20 years. In fact he has Bloomberg sea Sold about $30 billion worth of stock to fund his rocket company Blue Origin and support other personal and business interests.

