Home » Location of the Oslo Norway Temple announced
News

Location of the Oslo Norway Temple announced

by admin
Location of the Oslo Norway Temple announced

June 7, 2023 Oslo, Norway

Press release

Faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider temples the house of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on earth.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy