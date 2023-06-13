Location of the Oslo Norway Temple announced

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has disclosed the location of the Oslo Temple, which was announced in April 2021. The temple will be built on a 3.2-hectare site located on Smedsvingen Streets and Ravnsborgveien in Hvalstad, Norway. The project includes a one-story temple of approximately 1,000 square meters, as well as a guest house and arrivals facilities.

The Oslo temple will be the first in the country and the fourth in Scandinavia. Latter-day Saints in Norway currently have to travel to the Temple Copenhagenin Denmark, or of Stockholmin Sweden.

The first missionaries of the Church arrived in Norway in the 1850s. Over the next few years, thousands of Norwegians joined the Church, about half of whom migrated to the United States. Norway today has 4,500 Latter-day Saints.

The design details for the temple are still being developed. More information, including exterior renders, will be released later. The dates of the start of the works will be announced in the future. Project leaders will soon begin working with city officials on preliminary temple designs and begin filing public filings in the coming months.