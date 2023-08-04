Promoting Chinese-style Modernization: General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Governance and Administration Since the 20th National Congress

CCTV Launches Documentary Series on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Governance and Administration

CCTV News Network has initiated a series of reports titled “Comprehensively Promoting the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation with Chinese-style Modernization — A Documentary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Governance and Administration Since This Year”. The first episode, titled “Anchor Center Tasks Leading a Magnificent New Journey”, was aired on August 2.

This year marks the first year of the full implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Since the beginning of the year, General Secretary Xi Jinping has prioritized the goals of building a strong nation and national rejuvenation. He has made significant decisions and deployments aimed at key tasks that have a bearing on the overall situation and long-term concerns.

On July 24, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting where it was concluded that, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with General Secretary Xi Jinping at the core, the national economy has continued to recover, high-quality development has been solidly advanced, and the overall social situation has remained stable. This lays a solid foundation for the country’s economic and social development goals.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China declared that the central task of the Party is to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through Chinese-style modernization. This year marks the beginning of fully implementing the spirit of the Congress and it is crucial to lay a solid foundation.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has played a pivotal role in guiding this journey. He has spearheaded meetings focusing on comprehensively deepening reform, which is seen as the fundamental driving force for advancing Chinese-style modernization. He has also emphasized the importance of building a modern industrial system, supporting high-quality population development, and enhancing land protection.

Furthermore, General Secretary Xi Jinping has prioritized party building and the implementation of theme education on Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He emphasized the need to learn and strengthen party spirit, practice, and achieve new results. Through these efforts, he aims to concentrate on and promote new progress and breakthroughs in Chinese-style modernization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s leadership is crucial to anchoring the goal of Chinese-style modernization and ensuring steady and far-reaching progress. He expressed confidence that Chinese-style modernization will be realized in a step-by-step manner.

The documentary series highlights the unprecedented and magnificent undertaking of Chinese-style modernization under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping. It showcases the progress made so far and provides a comprehensive understanding of the path China is taking towards national rejuvenation.

As the first year of implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China draws to a close, the documentary series serves as a reminder of the achievements and challenges faced in the journey towards Chinese-style modernization.

