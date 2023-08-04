Patrolwoman was murdered on a street in the Calixto neighborhood, in Huila

A new act of violence has dismayed the inhabitants of Neiva (Huila). A National Police patrol officer, identified as Paula Cristina Ortega Córdoba, was murdered when she was riding a motorcycle along one of the roads in the Calixto neighborhood. The uniformed woman was heading towards the CAI Ipanema, where she was going to report to make the shift change with some colleagues.

The events were recorded on the afternoon of August 2, 2023, on Calle 8 with Carrera 18 in the capital of Huila. The victim was standing in front of a red traffic light when hitmen on a motorcycle intercepted her and, without a word from her, shot her multiple times from behind, leaving her seriously injured. Once the traffic light turned green, the criminals fled the scene, and were captured by a security camera in the sector.

Security cameras in the sector recorded the moment the patrol car was killed. Social networks.

A few minutes later, paramedics arrived at the place where the events were recorded and transferred the victim to the Hernando Moncaleano Perdomo University Hospital. Despite the arduous efforts of the medical personnel who remained in the care center, the uniformed woman died due to the seriousness of the injuries generated after the shots.

The area where the events were recorded was cordoned off by members of the public force who came to attend to what happened, while the authorities carry out the pertinent investigations to clarify the causes of the attack against the uniformed woman. In addition, the Neiva Metropolitan Police activated a Padlock Plan throughout the city to find the whereabouts of the murderers.

In the videos captured by the sector’s security cameras, it is observed that the murderers were mobilizing on a black and green motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a shirt that appears to be red and gray pants. On his part, the co-pilot, who would have been the one who shot the uniformed woman, was wearing a blue jacket with white stripes on the sides, as well as jean-style pants and black tennis shoes.

The Attorney General’s Office had warned about the possibility that the Farc dissidents carried out a Gun Plan, a measure that had been ordered by the Central Command of the criminal structure. However, he was ruled out by the National Police, despite the fact that Brigadier General Carlos Humberto Rojas Pabón delivered orders to the uniformed officers of the institution to safeguard his life and integrity, in events recorded on the night of August 1, 2023.

“In accordance with his functions and duties as National Chief of the Police Service, he recalled the operational security protocols that the institution has to anticipate, prevent, and mitigate violent acts that may occur in some prioritized and public order areas of the country,” they indicated. from the National Police, in statements collected by W Radio.

The murdered uniformed woman, identified as Paula Cristina Ortega, was the mother of an 8-year-old girl. In addition, she had entered the institution in September 2021, when she was admitted to the Sumapaz Province Police School. Since August 2022, she has been working as a patrolman for the Neiva Metropolitan Police. In fact, the agent had received six congratulations for her high job performance since her arrival at the National Police.

The authorities do not rule out the possibility that the crime was perpetrated by members of the Farc dissidents, taking into account that the Ombudsman’s Office launched an alert in recent weeks reporting the presence of the criminal structure in Neiva , as well as in the municipalities of Baraya and Tello. with Infobae

