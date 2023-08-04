Gravina, extraordinary potential emerges from Figc report – Football

“From this umpteenth study the extraordinary potential of the world of football as a whole clearly emerges – said the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, at the presentation of the 13th edition of ReportCalcio on Sky Sport 24 -, which represents the first factor of development in the sports arena and one of the most relevant from a social point of view in our country”.





“As regards the economic aspect – underlined Gravina – the need to bring the system back into balance is evident, putting costs under control and allocating resources for investments in nurseries and infrastructures”.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

