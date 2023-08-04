Home » “Heart almost stopped beating”
"Heart almost stopped beating"

"Heart almost stopped beating"

The 118 health workers saved a 4-year-old boy who risked drowning on Isola delle Femmine. The little one's heart almost stopped beating and was now cyanotic. The doctors were called by those who witnessed the scene, amid screams of pain. The operators, who arrived from Carini, practiced the maneuvers…

