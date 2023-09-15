JetBlue Vacations Launches ‘Put Your Vacay on Layaway’ Offer with $99 Deposit and Flexible Cancellation Policies

JetBlue Vacations has announced a new offer called “Put Your Vacay on Layaway” that allows travelers to book flight and hotel packages with a deposit of just $99 per person. The company is waiving all fees and penalties for changes or cancellations, providing flexibility for customers.

To take advantage of this offer, customers have until tomorrow, September 15, to complete their reservation. They will then have up to 30 days before the start of their vacation to pay the full balance of the package. JetBlue Vacations aims to make vacations more accessible and affordable, recognizing their importance in creating lasting memories and rejuvenating the soul.

While customers cannot use TrueBlue rewards program points to pay for deposits, they can apply them towards the selected vacation package. In addition to this, JetBlue Vacations is offering discounts on larger vacation packages. Customers can use the codes DIVE50, DIVE200, DIVE400, or DIVE600 to receive $50, $200, $400, or $600 off respectively, depending on the total cost of the reservation.

The company also addressed the concern of changing or canceling vacation packages. In such cases, JetBlue Vacations will not charge any fees, apart from potential penalties imposed by the hotel or other travel providers. The deposit will be credited and can be used for future trips, ensuring customers don’t lose out on their investment.

JetBlue Vacations’ “Put Your Vacay on Layaway” offer aims to provide a hassle-free and affordable way for travelers to secure their next vacation without breaking the bank. With the flexibility to make changes or cancel plans, customers can feel confident in their decision to book with JetBlue Vacations.