Jiangmen City sees significant increase in investment projects in first half of the year

Jiangmen City Attracts Record High Investment in First Half of the Year

Jiangmen City has witnessed a significant increase in investment in the first half of the year, according to the Municipal Investment Promotion Center. A total of 241 projects with an investment of over 100 million yuan were introduced, marking a 58.6% increase compared to the same period last year. The planned investment for these projects reached 129.6 billion yuan, a new high, and a 32.9% increase from the previous year.

Among the projects, 44 exceeded 1 billion yuan, a 63% increase, with a planned investment of 84.9 billion yuan, representing a 23.3% increase. The manufacturing sector saw substantial growth, with 185 projects exceeding 100 million yuan, a 40.2% increase. The planned investment for manufacturing projects accounted for 60.4% of the total investment in the city.

Notable manufacturing projects include the Dima Bay Area emergency special equipment project, the Youhe Global High-end Food Processing Base in the Greater Bay Area, the Jingce Electronics New Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park project, the Zeta New Energy Energy Storage Project, and the Xindaxin Phase II-Baoda Metal Composite Materials Project.

The city has also witnessed an enhanced investment agglomeration effect in its industrial chain. In total, 164 key projects in 15 industrial chains were introduced, a 33.3% increase, with a planned investment of 73.8 billion yuan. The “5+1” industrial chain, consisting of new energy vehicles and auto parts, new energy batteries, silicon energy, energy storage, new generation information technology, intelligent equipment, new materials, and biomedicine, attracted 89 projects with an investment amount of 45.2 billion yuan.

In terms of project quality, there has been a significant increase in both quantity and inventory. In the first half of the year, there were 172 new projects, a 63.8% increase, and 69 capital increase and production expansion projects, a 46.8% increase. The planned investment for these projects reached 102.8 billion yuan and 26.8 billion yuan, respectively. Additionally, the city introduced 68 high-tech enterprises, 9 listed companies, 4 Chinese top 500 enterprises, 12 industry-leading enterprises, and 20 specialized and special new enterprises.

The Greater Bay Area cities, excluding Jiangmen, contributed significantly to the investment projects, with 57 projects and a planned investment of 48.1 billion yuan. Investment projects from Shenzhen accounted for 15 projects, while Guangzhou had 7 projects.

The City Investment Promotion Center stated that it will focus on achieving the annual investment promotion target of 200 billion yuan, with the manufacturing industry accounting for no less than 80%. The center plans to carry out targeted investment promotion and strengthen the development of the Greater Bay Area. It will also increase investment in the Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and Chengdu-Chongqing regions. Furthermore, the city will collaborate with cities and counties for investment promotion campaigns in Shenzhen, East China, and industrial transfer.

The increase in investment demonstrates the city’s commitment to facilitating high-quality economic development through strategic investments in various sectors.

