Introducing the Revolutionary Web Drama ‘Facebook of Strange Night Tales’: Breaking the Boundaries of Traditional Manga Dramas and Preserving Intangible Cultural Heritage in Ningbo Xiangshan

Super web drama “Facebook of Strange Night Tales” Ningbo Xiangshan starts to break through traditional manga dramas and inherit intangible cultural heritage

Ningbo, China – A groundbreaking web drama titled “Facebook of Strange Night Tales” has recently started production in Xiangshan, Ningbo. Produced by Jiepin Films (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Beijing Zero Track Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Yiren Tianxia Film Culture Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd., the 20-episode online micro-short drama is set to revolutionize the world of manga dramas while preserving China‘s intangible cultural heritage.

Under the direction of renowned director Gao Xiaofei and produced by the talented filmmaker Zhao Yanming, “Facebook of Strange Night Tales” boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Shang Miaoyi, Sun Jiayao, Zhao Wenhan, Zhang Shunfeiyan, and other exceptional actors. The drama aims to challenge traditional storytelling formats and deliver a refreshing take on the “pursuit of loving life” theme.

With its unique perspective and strong production values, “Facebook of Strange Night Tales” promises to inject new vitality into the realms of comics and film and television dramas. Audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of the drama, which is expected to captivate viewers with its fresh approach to storytelling.

The producer and producer of “Facebook of Strange Night Tales,” Zhao Yanming, hails from Tianjin and is a graduate of Harbin Institute of Physical Education. Since 2019, Zhao has been the chairman of Jiepin Films (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., overseeing the film and television content production department, actor management department, and Self-media content live broadcast business department. Additionally, he serves as a producer on the TV Production Committee of the China Federation of Radio and Television Social Organizations.

“Facebook of Strange Night Tales” offers a promising blend of innovation and cultural heritage, setting the stage for a compelling viewing experience. Stay tuned for its release and witness the evolution of web dramas in this exciting new journey.

