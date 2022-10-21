Jiangsu Sunshine was punished and announced that investor claims would start

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-21 09:34

Recently, Jiangsu Sunshine Co., Ltd. (abbreviation: Jiangsu Sunshine, code: 600220) issued an announcement on receiving the “Advance Notice of Administrative Penalty” from the Jiangsu Securities Regulatory Bureau. Lawyer Li Jian of Zhejiang Yufeng Law Firm, who has long represented investors in their claims, said that Jiangsu Sunshine was suspected of making false statements on short-baiting securities, and the damaged investors could sue for compensation in accordance with the law.

According to the announcement, the Jiangsu Securities Regulatory Bureau found out that: On February 5, 2021, the board of directors of Jiangsu Sunshine reviewed and approved the proposal to suspend production of the holding subsidiary Jiangsu Sunshine Huangtang Thermal Power Co., Ltd. (referred to as Huangtang Thermal Power). On February 6, 2021, the company disclosed the “Announcement on the Suspension of Production of Holding Subsidiaries”. On September 9, 2021, Huangtang Thermal Power and the People’s Government of Xuxiake Town, Jiangyin City (hereinafter referred to as the Xiake Town Government) signed the “Agreement on the Purchase and Storage of Enterprises in Xuxiake Town, Jiangyin City”, stipulating that the government of Xiake Town will take care of the Huangtang Thermal Power Plant Area. The land and some houses and accessories are purchased and stored, and the Xiake Town Government should pay a total of 77.2773 million yuan for the purchase and storage of Huangtang Thermal Power. Since then, Huangtang Thermal Power has received all the collection and savings funds in three installments.

According to relevant regulations, the purchase and storage matter affects the total profit of listed companies in 2021 by 64.4763 million yuan, accounting for 93.24% of the total audited profits in 2020; it affects the net profit of listed companies in 2021 by 48.3573 million yuan, accounting for 1.4172% of the audited net profit in 2020. % is a major contract that should be disclosed, and the company should disclose it no later than September 13, 2021, but the company will not disclose information on this matter until January 4, 2022, which constitutes an untimely information disclosure situation. Jiangsu Securities Regulatory Bureau plans to decide: 1. To give a warning to Jiangsu Sunshine and impose a fine of 500,000 yuan; 2. To give a warning to Zhao Jing and impose a fine of 200,000 yuan.

According to the new judicial interpretation of misrepresentation, listed companies and other investors have suffered damage to their rights and interests due to securities misrepresentation, and the damaged investors can sue for claims in accordance with the law. The scope of claims includes: investment differences, commissions, and stamp duty losses. “Injured investors can add WeChat 13806513406 for consultation.” Attorney Li Jian believes that according to the judicial interpretation, it is tentatively scheduled: damaged investors who sold Jiangsu Sunshine stocks from September 14, 2021 to December 31, 2021, can claim. The final claim conditions shall be determined by the court. Investors should provide the securities account opening information inquiry form, the original stock statement (the first purchase of the stock since the first time), and the contact information.