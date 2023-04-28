Jinan Municipal Government Portal Minsheng Information, the province’s social financing balance exceeded 20 trillion yuan

On April 27, the Information Office of the Shandong Provincial Government held a series of press conferences on “Shandong’s Development by Numbers” to introduce the financial operation of Shandong Province in the first quarter of 2023. According to Li Kundao, deputy director and spokesperson of the Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau, since the beginning of this year, the overall financial operation of our province has shown a good trend of “quantity expansion, quality improvement, and stability”. In the first quarter, the province’s social financing scale exceeded 20 trillion yuan . Among them, the Jinan Science and Technology Innovation Financial Reform Pilot Zone took off. At the end of March, the loan balance of Jinan Science and Technology Innovation Enterprises was 144.64 billion yuan, a growth rate of 20.6%.

The added value of the province’s financial industry reached 148.54 billion yuan

In terms of deposits and loans, at the end of March, the balance of deposits and loans in the province exceeded 15 trillion yuan and 13 trillion yuan respectively, and the growth rate was faster than that of the whole country. In terms of direct financing, there were 5 new listed companies in the province in the first quarter, and 52 companies in the IPO queue at the end of March, an increase of 13 year-on-year; newly issued corporate credit bonds amounted to 222.4 billion yuan, an increase of 26.7% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, the province’s economic operation showed a good trend of steady improvement and accelerated recovery. While focusing on serving the high-quality development of the province, finance itself achieved stable and healthy development. At the end of the first quarter, the added value of the province’s financial industry reached 148.54 billion yuan, a year-on-year growth rate of 7.7%, accounting for 7.3% of GDP, an increase of 0.5 percentage points year-on-year.

602 major projects in the province have granted credits of 250.05 billion yuan

Our province pays close attention to major strategies, major tasks, and major projects, gathers resources, unblocks channels, and strives to improve the quality and efficiency of financial services. Among them, focusing on serving green, low-carbon and high-quality development, as of the end of March, the balance of green loans in Shandong Province was 1,369.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 47.4%. Focusing on the construction of major provincial projects, 602 major provincial projects have granted credits of 250.05 billion yuan, accounting for 37.1% of the total financing needs. Focusing on serving the industry, the industry has accelerated its efforts. As of the end of March, the balance of loans to industrial enterprises was 2.46 trillion yuan, an increase of 210.16 billion yuan from the beginning of the year, and an increase of 98.14 billion yuan year-on-year. Focus on supporting technological innovation. As of the end of March, there were 21, 60, and 14 listed companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, ChiNext Board, and Beijing Stock Exchange, respectively, and 30 companies in the IPO queue of the three sectors, an increase of 4 year-on-year. Work efficiency gradually improved.

In addition, the quality of the province’s financial assets remained basically stable, with a non-performing loan ratio of 1.24%, down 0.03 percentage points from the beginning of the year. From January to March, the number of illegal fund-raising criminal cases, the amount involved and the number of people involved decreased by 20.8%, 79.0% and 70.9% year-on-year respectively.

Jinan Science and Technology Innovation and Financial Reform Pilot Zone breaks the ground

Our province strengthens the support of “institutions and information”, promotes the construction of pilot areas, and promotes local financial reforms with efficiency and power changes. Among them, the Jinan Science and Technology Innovation Financial Reform Pilot Zone took off. At the end of March, the loan balance of Jinan Science and Technology Innovation Enterprises was 144.64 billion yuan, a growth rate of 20.6%, of which credit loans accounted for 60.3%. The construction of the digital renminbi market ecosystem has achieved initial results. As of now, the city has opened a total of 893,200 wallets, 153,100 merchants, and a total of 2,408,900 digital renminbi transactions, with a transaction volume of 1.008 billion yuan.

Our province has accelerated the construction of the Jinan Science and Technology Innovation and Financial Reform Pilot Zone. Explore the establishment of the basic database of Jinan Science and Technology Innovation Finance (“specialized, special and new” enterprises), establish an index system including 5 modules and 96 indicators, and have completed the first batch of basic data collection, basically realizing the basic realization of scientific and technological innovation enterprises The “three-dimensional portrait” of the financing situation focuses on providing information support for accurate services.

Incremental loans in multiple fields hit a record high in the same period

According to Dong Longxun, vice president of the Jinan Branch of the People’s Bank of China, in the first quarter, the increase in multi-sector loans hit a record high in the same period, and financial support for the real economy was significantly strengthened. In terms of loan details, large-scale, medium-sized, small and micro enterprise loans, state-owned and non-state-owned enterprise loans, agriculture-related, manufacturing, and infrastructure loans, and loans to national and local legal person institutions have all reached record highs in the same period.

At the same time, the coverage of loans continued to expand. At the end of March, the number of enterprises with loans in the province was 230,000, a year-on-year increase of 17.3%. Among them, 28,000 enterprises received loans for the first time this year. The level of loan interest rates continued to decline. In March, the weighted average interest rate of newly issued corporate loans in the province was 4.19%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.39 percentage points. Among them, the weighted average interest rate of inclusive small and micro enterprise loans was 4.66%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.44 percentage points. The flow of cross-border funds remained stable. The province’s foreign-related receipts and payments totaled 123.25 billion U.S. dollars, achieving a surplus of 9.23 billion U.S. dollars.

As of the end of March, the balance of social financing in Jinan was 4,157.81 billion yuan

Not long ago, the 2023 Jinan Science and Technology Innovation Finance Forum was successfully held, attracting attention from all walks of life. As the capital city of Jinan, what was the financial situation in the first quarter? According to Jia Hongfei, Deputy Party Secretary, Deputy Director, and Spokesperson of Jinan Local Financial Supervision Bureau, since the beginning of this year, Jinan’s financial system has focused on the construction of a pilot zone for technological innovation and financial reform, and coordinated the promotion of financial reform, development and stability. Keep running smoothly and healthy.

Among them, major financial indicators maintained strong growth. As of the end of March, the balance of social financing in the city was 4,157.81 billion yuan, an increase of 194.46 billion yuan from the beginning of the year, and an increase of 48.41 billion yuan year-on-year; the balance of local and foreign currency deposits and loans of financial institutions were 2,728.84 billion yuan and 2,736.01 billion yuan, respectively. In the first three months, the city’s insurance industry realized premium income of 25.29 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.2%; newly added direct financing amounted to 103.824 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 42.9%.

At the same time, the quality and efficiency of financial support services for the real economy continued to improve. As of the end of March, the balance of inclusive small and micro loans in the city was 215.71 billion yuan, maintaining a good development trend of “increasing volume, expanding coverage, and reducing prices”; the city’s manufacturing industry The balance of long-term loans was 118.63 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 56%. The ability to guarantee insurance services has been further improved. In the first quarter, the city’s insurance industry has assumed a total of 2.258 billion yuan of risk protection responsibilities for the economy and society, of which agricultural insurance has provided a total of 1.827 billion yuan of risk protection for 39,700 (times) farmers.