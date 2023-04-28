Home » Japanese private enterprise’s lunar lander lost contact with the lunar exploration plan and failed to achieve-Shangbao Indonesia
April 27, 2023

[China News Agency]According to the NHK TV report, the Japanese private enterprise “i Space” (iSpace) stated on the 26th that the lunar lander of its lunar exploration project “White Rabbit-R” No. 1 mission was in the early morning of the 26th. Lost contact with the ground in China and “failed to complete” the moon landing mission.

This is the world‘s first private enterprise challenge to land on the moon project. The company said at a press conference that day that the lunar lander began to descend from about 100 kilometers above the moon at around 0:40 local time on the 26th in Japan. It was originally planned to land on the lunar surface at 1:40 on the 26th. However, after the scheduled landing time, the lander lost contact with the ground and “failed to complete” the lunar landing mission. The media believes that this means that the company’s first commercial mission to the moon has failed.

According to the company’s research and judgment, the lander made a mistake in its judgment of the landing height, and fell due to the exhaustion of the remaining fuel during the landing process.

The lunar lander of “iSpace” will be launched from Florida, USA in December 2022. The lander will carry the lunar exploration vehicle “Rashid” of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the United Arab Emirates and the Japan Cosmos The transformable lunar surface robot of the Aeronautical Research and Development Institute, etc.

