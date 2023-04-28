Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on the Eighth Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Eighteenth Municipal People’s Congress

On April 27, the Standing Committee of the Eighteenth Municipal People’s Congress held the eighth meeting, and Han Jinfeng, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting.

The first plenary meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress; listened to the report of the municipal government on the integration of urban and rural education in the city; heard the report of the municipal government on the city’s environmental conditions and the completion of environmental protection goals in 2022 ; Heard the municipal government’s report on the work of the 12345 citizen service hotline; Heard the decision on submitting for review the “Decision of the Standing Committee of the Jinan Municipal People’s Congress on the Abolition of the Decision on Administrative Matters in the Pioneer Zone of Jinan’s New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion (Draft)” Explanation on submitting for deliberation the “Decision of the Standing Committee of the Jinan Municipal People’s Explanation on the Decision (Draft) of the Municipal Budget Review and Supervision Regulations, Explanation on the Request to Abolish the Regulations on the Development and Application of New Wall Materials in Jinan and the Management of Building Energy Conservation and the Regulations on the Development and Management of the Four Waste Resources in Rural Areas in Jinan; Hearing The 18th Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Delegate Qualification Examination Committee’s report on the qualifications of individual representatives; listened to the relevant personnel matters submitted by the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman’s Meeting, the Municipal Government, and the Municipal Procuratorate.

The second plenary meeting voted and passed the decision of the Standing Committee of the Jinan Municipal People’s Congress on the abolition of five local regulations including the “Decision on Administrative Matters in the Pioneer Zone of Jinan New and Old Kinetic Energy Conversion”. The vote passed the relevant personnel matters, and decided to appoint Ma Li as the director of the Jinan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and Wang Yihua as the deputy secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the Jinan Municipal People’s Congress. Han Jinfeng issued letters of appointment to some of the personnel appointed at the meeting. The Constitutional Oath Ceremony followed.

Lei Tiantai, Gong Xianqun, Liu Dakun, Wang Qinguang, Huang Guili, deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Chen Yong, secretary-general, attended the meeting. Deputy Mayors Ren Qinghu and Han Wei, President of the Municipal Court Li Xiangyang, Chief Prosecutor of the Municipal Procuratorate Bao Feng, and relevant responsible comrades of the Municipal Supervisory Committee attended the meeting.