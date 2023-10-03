Home » Jingrui Holdings Reports 45.66% YoY Decrease in Cumulative Contract Sales in First Nine Months
Jingrui Holdings Reports 45.66% YoY Decrease in Cumulative Contract Sales in First Nine Months

Jingrui Holdings (01862) reported a significant decline in its cumulative contract sales for the first nine months of the year. The company’s contract sales, which include sales from joint ventures and associates, amounted to approximately 3.152 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year decrease of 45.66%.

In September 2023, the company’s contracted sales stood at approximately 207 million yuan, reflecting a 49.14% drop compared to the same period last year. The contracted sales area amounted to around 10,400 square meters, with an average contract sales price of approximately 19,940 yuan per square meter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Jingrui Holdings’ cumulative contracted sales reached approximately 3.152 billion yuan. This figure represents a significant decrease of 45.66% compared to the previous year. The contracted sales area amounted to approximately 171,400 square meters, with an average contract sales price of approximately 18,390 yuan per square meter.

It is important to note that the financial community has issued a warning regarding the content, data, and tools mentioned in this article. The information provided should not be considered as investment advice, but rather for reference purposes only. Investors are advised to exercise caution when investing, as the stock market entails inherent risks.

