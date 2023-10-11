Jinta County Revolutionizes Watermelon Planting: Achieving Year-Round Supply with Advanced Techniques

Jinta County: Planting Melons in All Seasons at Staggered Peaks

In the picturesque town of Dazhuangzi, Jinta County, October brings the golden hues of autumn and the delightful sight of plump, brightly colored watermelons flourishing in major watermelon industrial parks. Amongst the melon fields, workers can be seen diligently selecting, weighing, and loading the melons.

Jinta County has adopted a range of advanced technologies to cultivate these watermelons. By utilizing high-efficiency water conservation techniques, hole tray seedlings, biological control of pests and diseases, and water and fertilizer integration, the traditional limitations of large field melons influenced by supply time constraints have been overcome. This innovative approach involves staggered peak-shifting planting, thereby increasing market share and sale prices, while also playing a crucial role in balancing supply and demand. As a result, the late-ripening watermelons in Jinta County boast a plump and round shape, a crisp and sweet taste, making them extremely popular among consumers.

Tong Changbo, the technical director of melon planting in Jinta County, shared, “The currently harvested Datian watermelons weigh around 12 kilograms each. They are primarily sold to various regions such as Zhejiang, Hebei, and Guangdong. Additionally, the Datian honeydew melons find their way to Shenyang, Harbin, Jiaxing, and other places.” The success of these watermelons can be attributed to the implementation of modern techniques and strategic market placement.

In recent years, Jinta County has developed a flourishing watermelon industry model, incorporating solar greenhouses, small sheds, and large fields, through the “cooperative + enterprise + farmer + base” approach. This model has ensured that the county’s watermelon planting area remains stable at 100,000 acres. As a result of this holistic approach, Jinta County has achieved the remarkable feat of reliable watermelon production and year-round supply.

The commendable efforts of Jinta County in revolutionizing watermelon cultivation have not gone unnoticed. Correspondent Lu Yunianli and Lanzhou Daily all-media reporter Gao Huixia highlight the county’s remarkable achievements in the watermelon industry. Through their dedication and passion, Jinta County has become a shining example of successful and sustainable melon farming.

