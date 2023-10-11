Adobe Unveils New AI Models for Enhanced Creative Generation: Firefly Image 2, Firefly Vector, and Firefly Design

Adobe Launches Three AI Models at the Adobe MAX Creative Conference

October 11, 2023 – At the recently concluded Adobe MAX Creative Conference, Adobe unveiled its latest additions to the AI creative generation model series. The three new AI models are called Adobe Firefly Image 2, Adobe Firefly Vector Model, and Adobe Firefly Design Model. This launch marks a significant milestone for Adobe in expanding its AI capabilities.

According to DoNews, Adobe Firefly’s initial model, which was introduced in beta version back in March, has gained tremendous popularity. Users have utilized the model to generate over 3 billion images, making it the most widely used artificial intelligence image generation model in the world.

Adobe Firefly Image 2 builds upon the success of its predecessor by providing higher quality images and illustrations. It enhances human rendering quality by improving skin, hair, eyes, hands, and body structure. Moreover, it boosts color reproduction and enhances dynamic range, ultimately equipping users with better tools for creating visually stunning effects.

Similar to the original Firefly model, Firefly Image 2 has been trained on a combination of licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content with expired copyrights. With support for text prompts in more than 100 languages, the model caters to a global user base. Additionally, new paid plans have been introduced, including a “fast” points generation feature to accelerate the creative process.

In addition to Firefly Image 2, Adobe also unveiled the Firefly Vector Model. This model combines Adobe’s expertise in vector graphics with generative AI, resulting in the world‘s first generative AI model for vector graphics. It has the capability to generate “human-quality” vector and pattern outputs, empowering designers and illustrators to create high-quality designs with ease.

Completing the trio of AI models is the Adobe Firefly Design Model. This model incorporates professional layout technology through the text-to-template function in Adobe Express. By leveraging Firefly image models and Adobe fonts, it enables users to generate template designs instantly. These templates are fully editable in Express and can be utilized for various purposes, including printing, social media, and online advertising.

The launch of these three AI models at the Adobe MAX Creative Conference demonstrates Adobe’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. Users can now take advantage of advanced AI capabilities to enhance their design processes and create truly remarkable visuals.

