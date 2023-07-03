Jixi City’s Industrial Economy Shows Rapid Growth, Ranks First in Province

Jixi City’s Industrial Economy Continues to Grow, Surpassing Provincial and National Average Growth Rates

July 03, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Sun Mingyang

Jixi City’s industrial economy has experienced significant growth from January to April, according to the Jixi Industry and Information Technology Bureau. The added value of industries above designated size in the city increased by 19.2% year-on-year, surpassing the average growth rate of the entire province by 15.3 percentage points and the national average growth rate by 15.6 percentage points. This marks the city’s third consecutive month of leading industrial growth in the province.

The success can be attributed to the “knocking action” of Baolian enterprises (projects), a program implemented by Jixi City to promote full coverage and precise services for businesses. The program focuses on bailing out struggling companies and tapping into their potential to increase efficiency and drive steady industrial growth.

To ensure the effectiveness of the program, Jixi City has established a new mechanism for joint ventures and formulated the “Implementation Rules for the Collection and Handling of Difficult Issues of Leading Cadres and Joint Venture Enterprises (Projects) (Trial).” The evaluation methods for Baolian now include indicators such as industrial growth rate and fixed asset investment growth rate, which better reflect the actual effectiveness of the program.

As of the end of May, a total of 19,184 enterprises (projects) had participated in the “knocking action,” resulting in 531 accepted problems and 510 resolutions, achieving an impressive completion rate of 96.05%.

In addition to supporting existing businesses, Jixi City is actively boosting the development of new industries in emerging sectors. Baolian leaders are coordinating efforts to attract investment and cultivate enterprises in industries such as graphite, food, and medicine. The results have been promising, with 132 emerging industry enterprises established in the city from January to April, accounting for 54.3% of the total. The leading industries accounted for 88.6% of the city’s total added value, with a growth rate of 21.8%.

Stimulating the private economy is another focus of Jixi City’s leadership. The city has held a private economy and open development conference to reward private enterprises that have made outstanding contributions. By establishing a key support enterprise database and providing precise services, Jixi City aims to resolve corporate problems and demands. Efforts have also been made to address the issue of difficult and expensive financing, with successful results. Fifteen enterprises have utilized working capital of 148 million yuan, while seven banks have signed contracts worth a total of 835 million yuan during government-finance-enterprise matchmaking meetings.

Furthermore, Jixi City is taking advantage of policy dividends to support the growth of enterprises. By utilizing national and provincial policies, the city has refined 30 supporting policies for economic improvement and endorsed the provincial enterprise bailout loan revolving fund policy. This has led to 41 enterprises passing the review of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, and recommendations for three specialized and new “little giant” enterprises to national ministries and commissions.

The commitment to responsive and thoughtful service has been a true portrayal of Baolian and leaders at all levels in Jixi City. By strengthening government-enterprise cooperation and creating an optimal business environment, Jixi City aims to inject strong new momentum into its high-quality development.

The Jixi Industry and Information Technology Bureau has provided a picture of the city’s efforts to support businesses.

