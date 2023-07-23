Home » Job cuts at Rieter and Arbonia: Just an industry problem?
Job cuts at Rieter and Arbonia: Just an industry problem?

Major job cuts at Rieter and Arbonia: turning point on the labor market or just a problem for the industry?

The two Swiss companies Rieter and Arbonia want to cut a total of up to 1,500 jobs as a result of the economic slowdown. Will it stay that way or is there more to come?

Gloomy prospects: Rieter is cutting up to 900 jobs.

Image: Manuel Geisser/Imago

skills shortage. The loud complaints from the economy are unmistakable. Companies everywhere are desperately looking for staff. And now this: At the beginning of the month, the key group Dormakaba announced a reduction of 800 jobs, and on Thursday morning two well-known Swiss companies with massive job cuts plans followed suit. In total, the two want to cut up to 1,500 jobs. And it will probably not be the last bad news from the industrial sector.

