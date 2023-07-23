When Tesla gets going, you’ll have to see where you stay

Tesla is and will remain the benchmark against which car manufacturers around the world have to measure themselves. Ferdinand Dudenhöffer is certain of that. VW, BMW and Co. are already having a hard time keeping up with Elon Musk and his electric cars. The Tesla boss is still on the back burner.

Autopapst: Tesla can easily outperform all other car manufacturers

Autopope Ferdinand Dudenhöffer trusts Tesla and his boss Elon Musk too. It was just announced that the German Gigafactory in Grünheide increase annual production to 1 million vehicles should. Tesla wants to increase staff and expand the factory.

The millions of electric cars are not a problem for Dudenhöffer: “I’m not at all surprised that Tesla wants to build up to a million in Grünheide.” It could even be more. The previous growth rates of Tesla’s e-car production would even make 30 million possible, according to Dudenhöffer. “So one million is realistic for me” (Source: RBB).

Why but trusts the German car pope straight Tesla this extreme development?

Elon Musk has never been bothered by the fact that an inflation rate is currently high. He has a badass plan, and part of his plan is to bring everyone else to their knees. He will rage terribly with his price structures in the world car market – in Germany, in Europe. It cannot be ruled out that other car manufacturers will go bankrupt. Elon Musk has a goal and uses all his might and extreme brutality to achieve this goal. And this goal is: He wants and will be the world‘s largest car manufacturer.

Dudenhöffer could hardly have found more drastic words. To achieve its goal of dominating the international car market, Musk needs the large production capacities. The factories in the US, China and Germany as well as other future locations must deliver if Musk’s plan is to work.

Dudenhöffer speaks of a clear one “Challenge to all car manufacturers worldwide”. The Tesla boss has shown “that he is moving forward with enormous speed and moving enormous things. So everyone has to be very careful.”

Elon Musk not only weighs his supposed genius at Tesla:

Elon Musk delivers: VW and Co. should take a very close look

He sees Tesla’s advantage in Musk’s focus on Always reinventing production. “He’s someone who makes a huge difference in the production area. If he does it reasonably, he is superior to all others because he has the best cost structures and that’s how he’ll hit his 20 million + X.”

VW, BMW and Mercedes would at least have an advantage through the Gigafactory: Dudenhöffer is certain that suppliers and car manufacturers in Germany could learn from Tesla and from the changes in Grünheide.

