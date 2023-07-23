July 22, 2023 17:01

He will be the protagonist of a press conference together with the rector Giovanni Molari and professor Rita Monticelli, coordinator of the Gemma master followed by the Egyptian activist



Sunday Patrick Zaki he will arrive in Italy and, in the evening at 20:30, will be the protagonist of a press conference at the University of Bologna together with the rector Giovanni Molari and professor Rita Monticelli, coordinator of the Gemma master followed by the Egyptian activist. The Alma Mater itself communicates it. Prime Minister Meloni: “I don’t expect gratitude, just free him”.

Zaki, explains the university, will land at Malpensa airport and from there he will be accompanied to the University by Molari and Monticelli themselves. No meeting with the press is scheduled at Malpensa. In agreement with the Municipality of Bologna, a public celebration is scheduled in Piazza Maggiore on Sunday 30 July at 8pm.

The rector: “I bring Patrick from his community” – “We have been waiting for him for three years, it will be a very beautiful moment. I am waiting for him, but above all the entire Alma Mater community is waiting for him. After seeing silhouettes of Patrick in my office and around the city, being able to hug him will be exciting”, comments Molari. “There have been many contacts between us these days, especially the teacher,” explains the rector. Sunday’s conference, which will be held in the VIII centenary hall, in the rectorate, will be a brief farewell after the trip. “But I think we’ll do it anyway,” adds Molari.

The meeting with Zaki will come at the end of an intense period. The degree at a distance, then the sentence, then the pardon and finally the uncertainty on the actual possibility of leaving Egypt. “They were days of ups and downs – says the rector – and at the end of a very long and tiring academic year for everyone, but I think it’s the best way to end it”.

Meloni: “I don’t expect gratitude, just free him” “It was an important goal for us, I’m very happy to have achieved it and I also want to say that, with respect to the debate of these days, I don’t expect gratitude for this, I don’t care. It was right to do it, we did it, we do it regardless of any other consideration”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, speaking of the release of Patrick Zaki.

