Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has become a reinforcement for Bayer Leverkusen, which will miss Czech footballer Patrik Schick at least until October after an adductor surgery. The German club announced the arrival of the 22-year-old player on their website. At the same time, Bayer agreed today to sell winger Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa, according to the media, for up to 60 million euros (1.44 billion crowns) with bonuses.

