Josef “Joe” Ackermann on the causes of the Credit Suisse debacle

Greed for bonuses, Wall Street culture, inability: where banking legend Joe Ackermann sees the flaws in the Credit Suisse debacle
CS veteran Josef Ackermann says in an interview that the investment bank should not simply have been left to the Americans. Wall Street culture has spoiled the bank.
The mistakes that led to Credit Suisse’s demise go deep into the past. Joe Ackermann, a veteran of the failed big bank, agrees Interview with the Geneva daily newspaper “Le Temps” into this expert consensus.