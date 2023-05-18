Home » Udinese – Three days until the match against the biancocelesti / The press review
World

Udinese – Three days until the match against the biancocelesti / The press review

by admin
Udinese – Three days until the match against the biancocelesti / The press review

The team of Andrea Sottil prepares for the next championship match. Udinese has a great desire to relaunch after a rather difficult period in which several important players were missing. Now all we can do is wait and above all reinstate all those who are returning from injuries.

The big market hit for this season finale is definitely the return of the bomber Beto Portuguese. The situation experienced in attack in the last month is not an easy one, but since he returned to training with his team-mates, the former Portimonense player really has much more confidence. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<

© breaking latest news

See also  9 killed and 7 injured. «He had the list of children to hit»- breaking latest news

You may also like

The probabilities of Palermo-Brescia: an opportunity for Bettella

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy