Udinese – Three days until the match against the biancocelesti / The press review

The team of Andrea Sottil prepares for the next championship match. Udinese has a great desire to relaunch after a rather difficult period in which several important players were missing. Now all we can do is wait and above all reinstate all those who are returning from injuries.

The big market hit for this season finale is definitely the return of the bomber Beto Portuguese. The situation experienced in attack in the last month is not an easy one, but since he returned to training with his team-mates, the former Portimonense player really has much more confidence. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the review <<