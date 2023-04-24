JP Morgan revises upwards the estimates on the GDP of the Eurozone

Eurozone GDP estimates

JP Morgan revised upwards growth forecasts for the Eurozonefollowing the recent data of the PMI manufacturing and serviceswhich turned out to be better than expected.

The outlook on GDP for the second quarter of the euro area was brought by JP Morgan analysts the +2% song +1.5% indicated above, in consideration of the improved conditions of the area emerging from the data.

In parallel, JP Morgan analysts show greater optimism also on US growth which, again on the basis of PMI preliminaries, they showed a “unexpected and widespread improvement”, confirming that tighter monetary and credit conditions “do not seem to have significantly slowed activity at the moment”. (Ticker)