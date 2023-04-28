New Energy New Era New Auto Show West Taihu (Spring) International Auto Show opens tomorrow

All Media News (Gong Li) The 2023 West Taihu (Spring) International Auto Show opened on April 29 at the West Taihu International Expo Center. The auto show was jointly organized by Changzhou Radio and Television Station (Group), Changzhou Newspaper Media Group, and Changzhou Automobile Dealers Association. Nearly 60 auto brands and nearly a thousand new cars participated in the exhibition.

The reporter learned from the organizing committee of the auto show that the auto show will last for 5 days, and many new models will be unveiled, including Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X1, Nezha GT, etc., which will feast the public’s eyes. The auto show has an exhibition area of ​​10,000 square meters, and auto groups such as FAIC, Mingdu, Baozun, and Zhongtian all participated in the exhibition with their main brand models. A series of activities such as new car launches, car model catwalks, and cultural performances will be staged on the spot.

After years of brand building, the West Taihu International Auto Show has become an important platform for citizens to enjoy, buy and exchange cars. In recent years, car companies have accelerated the pace of research and development of new cars and replacement cars, and citizens’ car consumption has been continuously upgraded. All car dealers in our city are vying to use the auto show to build momentum for new cars and launch affordable car purchase plans. In addition to the automobile exhibition area, this year’s auto show also has special exhibition areas such as outdoor RVs and motorcycles. Thematic live broadcasts and exciting events in the exhibition hall are featured around the clock. With the addition of beautiful models, celebrities, and delicious food, people can buy cars and relax.

Compared with previous years, the proportion of new energy vehicles at this year’s auto show has greatly increased. Brands such as BYD, Ideal, Tesla, Leap, Smart, Avita, Jihu, Lantu, Zhiji, Nezha, Euler, and GAC Aian All will bring their latest new energy vehicles to the exhibition.

May 1st New Auto Show, buying a car is more affordable. The theme of the West Taihu Spring International Auto Show is “New Energy, New Era and New Auto Show”. It is a platform for releasing new cars, displaying auto technology, and providing preferential car purchase services for the Yangtze River Delta. It is also a platform for consumers to provide comprehensive, convenient and affordable car purchase services. opportunity.