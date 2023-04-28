Cicciolina’s house up for auction: “I have too many expenses and the pandemic has gotten me into trouble”

Red light film set, porn museum and apartment equipped with all comforts. The House of Ilona Stallerin arte Cicciolina, goes to auction. The 130 square meter house in via Cassia, located within an area with a private swimming pool, has been foreclosed and now the judicial authority has set the starting price: 231,000 euros, starting in July. “Too many expenses,” explains the porn star.

L’attrice hard, già active…