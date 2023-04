“I played for Nußbach in the Bundesliga in 1998,” says Roland Lugerbauer. The tall attacker has worked as a coach for years and, together with Marco Salzberger, has led the Union Nußbach women’s team to nine national championship titles. Also today from 11 a.m. he will give the commands on the sidelines together with Salzberger at the Bundesliga opener of his Nußbachers at home against Freistadt. The aim of the season for the Kremstal women is to defend the title.

Lugerbauer is probably a little more tense about Sunday. At 11 a.m. in Tollet, the Nußbach men’s first Bundesliga game after 25 years is on the agenda. Not only will his fellow coach Salzberger be on the field, but also Lugerbauer’s sons Tobias and Jonas.

“It’s nice to see my children playing at this level now,” says Lugerbauer, “they worked hard for it and really deserved promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga.” Like his father, Tobias is an attacker, Jonas the youngest regular player Nußbacher: “It will be a new experience for me to be able to play at this level.” After the silver medal with the U19 national team at the European Indoor Championships in Denmark, however, he is bursting with self-confidence.

However, the Nußbach audience will have to wait until May 13th for the Bundesliga home premiere of their five to take place. Opponents in the Nußbach Arena will be the teams from Urfahr and TV Enns.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! See also Evidence that the millennium commercial port reappears the prosperity of the "Maritime Silk Road"——A breaking latest news of the Protection and Excavation of Shuomen Ancient Port Site in Wenzhou, Zhejiang_Zhongan Online to the epaper