Juan Saca Reflects on Achievements and Frustrations as President of LUMA Energy

LUMA Energy President, Juan Saca, recently reviewed his management of the company in an interview with The Spokesman. Saca highlighted the achievements and improvements in both perception and service during his tenure, but also acknowledged some frustrations. While the number of people who believe that LUMA is doing a good job increased from 12% to 27% in two years, Saca admitted that certain projects, such as changing all the energy consumption counters, would take three years to complete. He attributed the delays to the time it takes to order specialized equipment, which is a global issue affecting supply chains.

However, Saca emphasized that communication with the public has been a strong point and will be further strengthened in the coming months. He claimed that false information about LUMA has been circulating and that the company is actively working to dispel misconceptions. Saca assured that many positive changes are underway that will help improve the system faster than its previous deterioration.

Regarding the previous president, Wayne Stensby, Saca clarified that he no longer has any involvement with LUMA’s current operations. Saca explained that as CEO, he reports to a board of directors rather than a specific individual. He stated that Stensby is currently a senior executive at ATCO and other Quanta executives were present in Puerto Rico.

Saca addressed concerns about delays in signing interconnection agreements for renewable energy projects. He denied that LUMA was at fault and stated that as far as he knows, there hasn’t been any escalation of problems on LUMA’s side. He also acknowledged that scheduled work interruptions accounted for about 80% of the daily power outages affecting approximately 15,000 customers. Saca argued that these planned interruptions are necessary to make essential improvements that have been delayed for decades.

Regarding vegetation management, Saca expressed confidence that work to clear vegetation from power lines will begin next year. He explained that the program needs approval and funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and compliance with state and federal laws and regulations is crucial. Saca mentioned outsourcing some of the vegetation clearing work and assured that mitigation measures required by law will be implemented.

Saca dismissed concerns about the ongoing PREPA bankruptcy process, stating that it hasn’t caused problems or delays for LUMA’s goals. He acknowledged the criticism from mayors about alleged poor communication from LUMA during emergencies but mentioned that he hasn’t reviewed how many mayors have approved the proposal for coordinated efforts. Saca emphasized the importance of reaching agreements with mayors to avoid wasting time and work efficiently in each municipality.

Overall, Saca presented an overview of LUMA’s progress and acknowledged both the achievements and challenges faced by the company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

