Birthday Salvini, the new ironic cartoon of Yogananda

Here comes the new cartoon of the essay Yogananda Paramahansa for Affaritaliani.it on the controversies that erupted around the surprise parties by Matteo Salvini, at which the premier was also present Melons and the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi. The photo reads Melons who declares: “” You can… I’ve taken a sprain for that damn karaoke de Salvini “.

