Karl-Erivan Haub: Does the missing Tengelmann boss live in Russia?

Dhe RTL journalist Liv von Boetticher has been researching one of the most sensational possible criminal cases in the German economy for several years. On May 23, her book “The Tengelmann Files” was published by FinanzBuch Verlag.

WELT: You wrote a book about Tengelmann boss and co-owner Karl-Erivan Haub, who went missing on a ski trip in Zermatt in April 2018 and is presumed dead. What drove her to do this?

Liv von Boetticher: When I started researching for an RTL report, I knew just as little about Mr. Haub as he did about his company. Only then did I realize the dimensions: that Tengelmann owns companies and holdings such as Obi, Kik, Tedi, Zalando and Westwing. Also, the story was fascinating. And there is very significant evidence that Karl-Erivan Haub may still be alive — in Russia.