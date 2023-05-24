Home » Karl-Erivan Haub: Missing Tengelmann boss – public prosecutor examines annulment of the declaration of death
Business

Karl-Erivan Haub: Missing Tengelmann boss – public prosecutor examines annulment of the declaration of death

by admin
Karl-Erivan Haub: Missing Tengelmann boss – public prosecutor examines annulment of the declaration of death
Panorama Karl-Erivan Haub

Missing Tengelmann boss – public prosecutor examines annulment of the declaration of death

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Missing since April 7, 2018: Karl-Erivan Haub

Missing since April 7, 2018: Karl-Erivan Haub

Those: pa/SvenSimon/Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

He has been missing since 2018 and was declared dead in 2021 – but the disappearance of former Tengelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub still raises questions. A photo should show him in Moscow. Now the judiciary has stepped in.

EHe was one of the richest Germans and did not return from a ski trip in the Swiss Alps in 2018. He has been considered dead since 2021. The former Tengelmann boss is still missing today Karl-Erivan Haub however, a mystery.

As the Cologne public prosecutor’s office has now announced, they are examining the lifting of Haub’s declaration of death. The reason for this are documents submitted by a journalist, senior public prosecutor Ulrich Bremer explained to the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

“Stern” and “RTL” had previously reported on new findings in the case of the disappeared Tengelmann boss and again raised the question of whether he might still be alive.

also read

Tegelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub disappeared without a trace in 2018 while skiing in the Swiss Alps

The author Liv von Boetticher claims to have seen a photo of Haub that a surveillance camera is said to have taken of him in February 2021 in Moscow. In the picture she recognized him “with a high degree of probability”. With reference to source protection, the photo that supposedly shows Haub was not published.

also read

Advertorial Up to 85% discount

The Cologne public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” that several documents had been received. She left it open whether the photos in question were also included. “We are examining whether these (documents) will give us reason to apply for the annulment of the declaration of death at the Cologne District Court in accordance with the provisions of the Missing Persons Act,” said chief public prosecutor Bremer.

Karl-Erivan Haub had disappeared while skiing in the Swiss Alps and was believed to have existed since April 7, 2018 lost. His family had him declared dead by the Cologne district court in 2021. Since his disappearance, his brother Christian Haub has been running the family business.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.

See also  Energy price flat rate: tens of thousands of pensioners are waiting for the promised 300 euros

You may also like

Bmw i5: things to know about the new...

Mediobanca, Nagel puts 3.7 billion on the table...

Does Elon Musk’s giant rocket Starship still have...

Changzhou Evergreen Technology Co., Ltd. was listed on...

The Italian Alisea takes Apple to court

Baulion Kurt Zech: Who inherits his huge empire?

Flat tax, why Europe rejected it and what...

Flight: Teenager put on 6 kilos of clothes...

The race for the loan: here are the...

Goldman Sachs: 30 stocks that climb even when...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy