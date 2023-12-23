Kayak’s New AI-Powered Feature Helps Users Plan Their Perfect Trip

New Kayak feature integrates ChatGPT so users can better plan their trips. Artificial intelligence travel planning is gaining popularity with tools like ChatGPT leading the trend. On the other hand, Kayak is a platform where travelers have the opportunity to search for flights from various agencies and through various filters.

Recently, this site has integrated a new feature called ‘The best time to travel’, which combines the power of artificial intelligence to offer users optimal recommendations on the ideal time to travel, optimizing the experience and decision-making when choosing a flight.

This tool is facilitated by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence model developed by OpenAI and trained using both exclusive data from Kayak and other third-party sites.

Kayak’s new feature is on its website and app. To access it, the user has to enter the platform’s sidebar and select ‘The best moment’, which differs from the rest of the options by having a clock icon. In addition to entering the origin and destination, information related to the stay must be added.

When the traveler adds origin and destination, the tool is divided into three major steps:

– Month recommendation

Here are Kayak tips powered by ChatGPT, ranging from recommending a specific month to travel, average prices to weather. For example, when you enter that the destination is Miami, it advises that: “We recommend you visit Miami in May since flight prices are affordable, the weather is pleasant with an average temperature of 27°C and it is less crowded compared to other months. For an alternative option, March is an excellent choice. Miami in March offers a variety of outdoor activities thanks to an average temperature of 23°C. Don’t miss the museums and beautiful beaches. However, flight prices in March are 5% higher than in May.” The advice is complemented with statistics presented in very easy to understand graphs.

– Choose the dates

With the cards on the table, it is now the traveler’s decision to define when they want to travel. In this step, Kayak shows which days of the selected month are the best, considering the prices found in its database.

– Book the flight

Once all the steps are done based on recommendations, the travel search site indicates which flights are available with the ‘Get your flight’ button.

If, on the other hand, the user does not want to make the reservation, an alarm can be generated so that they can do so whenever they want or when there is a promotion. “It may seem risky to you, but there are usually many last minute offers in this destination. For example, there may be lower prices the week before your stay. Create price alert to follow up,” says the platform’s advice. Alerts can be created from this tool.

The tool has a wide selection of routes and incorporates third-party weather data along with predictive insights derived from within the metasearch engine’s repository of travel queries. This fusion allows for a prediction of future flight prices, allowing travelers to easily compare them with respect to weather patterns and seasonal nuances, to find the ideal time to make their next trip a reality.

“This addition to ‘The Best Time to Travel’ allows travelers to plan according to their preferences not only with data but goes much further, expanding their travel recommendations by adding local cultural events and suggestions for an additional month” explained Alejandro Lombana, regional commercial director, KAYAK Latam.