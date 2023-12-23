Home » fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more
World

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

by admin
fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The family of 95-year-old Judi Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai have been waiting for 11 weeks, praying and hoping for their return. The news of Gad’s death was devastating for the family, but they still hold out hope for Judi’s safe return. Andrea Weinstein, Judi’s sister, expressed her hope and desire for Judi’s release and return home, emphasizing the need for her to receive proper medical care to recover from the ordeal.

Judi, aged 70, holds Israeli, American, and Canadian citizenship. She is the latest American woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza, along with six other American men. The family initially hoped that Judi might have been part of a recent hostage deal, but she was not freed as part of the agreement.

While U.S. officials believe there may be a way to secure the release of the hostages, the family is left waiting in uncertainty. Weinstein shared that their hearts are broken, and it’s unbelievable to think that anyone could cause harm to her sister and brother-in-law, who are known for their peaceful, loving, and generous nature.

Judi’s 95-year-old mother also expressed her worry and distress, stating that the wait has been unbearable. She is desperate for any information about Judi’s well-being and whether she is still being held hostage.

The family is holding onto hope and awaiting Judi’s safe return, while also emphasizing her need for proper care and recovery after enduring such a traumatic experience.

See also  Search and rescue department announces no survivors of lost submarine in Titanic wreck expedition - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Cristian Varela, review of his album My Way...

Cardinal Cantalamesa: “Blessed are those who believe” –...

Massacre in Africa – more than 20 people...

Several dead and many injured

In France, around 700 Airbus Atlantic employees suffered...

Celebrating International Cultural Exchange: “Talk and Show Jiangxi”...

Iraq, Baghdad prepares for Christmas – Corriere TV

They assure that Biden would eliminate parole for...

Cruise ship hit by a freak wave remains...

IVECO BUS The first 10 Crossways delivered to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy