fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The family of 95-year-old Judi Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai have been waiting for 11 weeks, praying and hoping for their return. The news of Gad’s death was devastating for the family, but they still hold out hope for Judi’s safe return. Andrea Weinstein, Judi’s sister, expressed her hope and desire for Judi’s release and return home, emphasizing the need for her to receive proper medical care to recover from the ordeal.

Judi, aged 70, holds Israeli, American, and Canadian citizenship. She is the latest American woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza, along with six other American men. The family initially hoped that Judi might have been part of a recent hostage deal, but she was not freed as part of the agreement.

While U.S. officials believe there may be a way to secure the release of the hostages, the family is left waiting in uncertainty. Weinstein shared that their hearts are broken, and it’s unbelievable to think that anyone could cause harm to her sister and brother-in-law, who are known for their peaceful, loving, and generous nature.

Judi’s 95-year-old mother also expressed her worry and distress, stating that the wait has been unbearable. She is desperate for any information about Judi’s well-being and whether she is still being held hostage.

The family is holding onto hope and awaiting Judi’s safe return, while also emphasizing her need for proper care and recovery after enduring such a traumatic experience.

