Original title: Keda Manufacturing listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange: raising US$170 million in overseas revenue accounted for nearly half of total revenue

At 21:00 on July 28, Beijing time (15:00 Swiss time), KEDA Manufacturing (stock code: 600499.SH, KEDA) rang the gong/bell for listing in Foshan and the Swiss Stock Exchange at the same time.

The issue price of Keda Manufacturing GDR is US$14.43 each, and the number of issued GDRs is 12 million, representing 60 million A shares of the underlying securities, and the total amount of funds raised is US$173 million (about 1.168 billion yuan).

The first batch of companies listed on the Swiss Exchange include Huanguoxuan Hi-Tech, Shanshan and GEM.

In February 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission expanded the Shanghai-London Stock Connect mechanism to the "China-Europe Stock Connect Mechanism", expanding the issuance of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) from the UK market to the Swiss and German markets, further enhancing the level of interconnection in the global capital market. , allowing more high-quality Chinese enterprises to expand overseas financing channels, promote the diversification of shareholder structure, and enhance the brand's influence in the international market. Compared with the traditional direct issuance and listing of shares abroad (IPO), on the one hand, GDR can improve the financing efficiency of domestic enterprises, and quickly raise funds to ensure the implementation of international development strategies. demand, and provide more direct convenience for foreign investors in exercising other shareholder rights. According to reports, Keda Manufacturing has grown into a comprehensive enterprise whose main business covers building materials machinery, overseas building materials, lithium battery materials and equipment, and has strategically invested in the lithium battery material business with Lanke Lithium Industry as the carrier. In recent years, Keda's overseas business has developed rapidly. In 2021, Keda's overseas business revenue will be 4.616 billion yuan. At the same time, overseas revenue has increased to nearly half of the overall revenue, and the "domestic + overseas" business has developed evenly. At the same time, according to Keda's semi-annual performance forecast, in the first half of 2022, Keda's manufacturing pre-profit was 2.1 billion to 2.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.13 to 4.37 times. Recently, Keda Manufacturing announced that it plans to invest 150 million yuan to participate in the subscription of 59.7586% of the limited partnership Guangdong Keda Nanyue New Energy Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("Keda Nanyue"). The establishment scale of Keda Nanyue is 251 million yuan. It is mainly invested in the capital increase project of GAC Aian New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. ("Guangzhou Aian") listed on the Guangdong United Property Rights Trading Center in the form of equity. The rest will be invested in new energy, new High-growth investment targets in strategic emerging industries such as materials.

