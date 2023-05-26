Keno numbers on Thursday: The winning numbers of the keno draw on 05/25/2023

Which lucky numbers were necessary this time? The keno winning numbers for 05/25/2023 were calculated by the random number generator on Thursday evening and are now available. Check right here to see if your numbers were there this time. You can find out whether your winning numbers were included on May 25, 2023 and lots of other information directly in our overview.

The publication of winning numbers im Keno on Thursday, May 25th, 2023, as always, directly after the draw. Every day from 7:10 p.m. all tipsters in Keno hope for a win. This is the time from which the random number generator begins to select the 20 lucky numbers. In keno type 10, a lucky winner can expect a 7-digit sum: there is a comparatively small 1 million euros to be won, but keno is played daily. The chances of winning are also more promising here. You can determine the bet amount and how many numbers you want to tick (the so-called Keno type). This makes Keno a very exciting form of lottery. Winning numbers for Keno and plus5, as well as everything else you need to know about Keno, can always be found right here on news.de.

Keno on Thursday: The current keno numbers on 05/25/2023

Keno: 2 – 4 – 6 – 8 – 23 – 24 – 29 – 37 – 41 – 44 – 46 – 48 – 54 – 56 – 57 – 59 – 60 – 61 – 69 – 70

plus 5: 4 6 1 3 4

The Keno winning numbers of the last 6 days can be found in our overview:

Current rules of the lottery form Keno with daily draws

Keno is a very special number lottery. Every day there are prizes of up to 1 million euros per betting field – because that is the maximum prize. With your bet, you also determine the possible amount of your winnings.

There are 5 betting fields on a Keno ticket. First, you can decide separately for each betting field which Keno type you want to play. In keno type 10 you can tick 10 numbers from the 70 given, in keno type 9 you can tick 9 numbers accordingly, 8 numbers in keno type 8 etc. You can also choose your stake of 1, 2, 5 or 10 euros out of. Of course, the higher the stake, the higher the potential winnings. In keno type 10 with a stake of 10 euros, there is up to 1 million euros in it every day. Every night, the Keno random number generator selects 20 winning Keno numbers for you to match with your numbers.

Times for Keno draw and broadcast on Thursday, May 25, 2023

In keno, there is no mechanical drawing machine that selects the familiar lottery balls. Rather, keno is digital. The special feature: the calculating machine, which was specially made for the keno draws and is probably unique worldwide, uses a sophisticated algorithm to randomly select the 20 winning numbers for each draw. It is also completely isolated from external data connections so that everything always works properly. Keno draws are held daily, and weekends and public holidays are no exception. Every day at 7:10 p.m. the random number generator starts in the lottery headquarters in Hesse, and anyone interested can follow the drawing of the winning numbers live on Keno.de in the automated video. At 7:15 p.m. you will then find out the numbers drawn here on news.de and in the morning of the next working day the winning odds for the drawing will follow.

The Keno Success Story

The gameplay of Keno is thousands of years old. According to legend, it was created during the Han Dynasty in China, when new money had to be raised from the regent Cheung Leung for a long and expensive war. Initially it was about 120 symbols. Keno is also said to have been used to finance the Great Wall of China. Later, in the middle of the 19th century, they became numbers in North America. Keno is now available in many different countries, each with their own variants. It has been played in Germany since 2004, and since 2010 even as a daily number lottery.

+++ Editorial note: This text was based on current data from Lotto.de created automatically. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de