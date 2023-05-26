Recipe and variants of the cake classic!

Wonderfully fruity and with a fine, sweet and sour note – it’s finally rhubarb season again! Whether a classic rhubarb crumble cake, as a creamy tiramisu or even hearty – the popular vegetable tastes like spring and is a real all-rounder in the kitchen. And since the delicious sticks leave us after a few weeks, we want to make the most of the time and try out as many recipes as possible. If you want to spoil your loved ones with something special, then you’ve come to the right place! How about an aromatic rhubarb and sour cream cake for dessert, for example? But enough talk – read on and get to the oven!

Rhubarb sour cream cake recipe

Aromatic limoncello tiramisu, fruity desserts in a glass, etc. – as amateur cooks, we are always on the lookout for new and delicious dessert recipes. But imagine the following: you are sitting in the garden with your family and enjoying a piece of rhubarb and sour cream cake. Sounds lovely doesn’t it? The recipe is super easy, but the result is truly mind-blowing – we promise!

Ingredients

Shortcrust:

250 grams of wheat flour

150 grams of butter, cold

1 No

80 grams of granulated sugar

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

A pinch of salt

Rhabarber-Belag:

600 grams of rhubarb

400 grams of sour cream

2 Owner

100 grams of granulated sugar

1 packet of vanilla sugar

1 pack vanilla pudding powder

Preparation:

For the rhubarb sour cream cake, put all the ingredients for the shortcrust pastry in a large bowl and knead well.

Wrap the dough in cling film and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Clean, wash and cut the rhubarb into small pieces.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and lightly grease a 28 cm springform pan with butter or line it with baking paper.

For the filling, put the sour cream, eggs, sugar, vanilla sugar and custard powder in a large bowl and whisk until smooth.

Add the rhubarb pieces to the bowl and mix well.

Place the shortcrust pastry in the springform pan and raise the edge to a height of about 2 cm.

Prick the dough several times with a fork and pour the rhubarb and sour cream mixture over it.

Then bake for about 50 minutes and let cool completely.

Cut into pieces and voilà – your rhubarb sour cream cake is ready!

Prepare the rhubarb and sour cream cake in the Thermomix

You can prepare the rhubarb sour cream cake even faster and easier in the Thermomix! Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

Place the ingredients for the dough in the mixing bowl and knead for 40 seconds/speed 5.

Form the dough into a ball, wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Place sugar, vanilla sugar, sour cream, eggs and custard powder in mixing bowl and mix 5 seconds/speed 4.

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees and line a springform pan with baking paper.

Put the shortcrust pastry in the springform pan and press 2 cm to the edge. Prick several times with a fork and spread the rhubarb pieces evenly over the top.

Pour the sour cream filling over and bake the cake for 35 minutes.

Cover with aluminum foil or parchment paper and bake for another 20 minutes.

Allow to cool completely and you’re done – that’s how quickly you can prepare the rhubarb and sour cream cake in the Thermomix.

With sprinkles

A crumble cake is THE classic cake par excellence that we could really eat anytime. And that’s exactly why we’re treating ourselves to a delicious rhubarb sour cream cake with sprinkles today! To prepare, use the above recipe and sprinkle the cake with the crumbles before baking. Here are the ingredients you need:

200 grams of wheat flour

100 grams of sugar

150 grams of butter, cold

1 packet of vanilla sugar

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Simply knead all the ingredients into a crumbly mixture with your hands and sprinkle the rhubarb sour cream cake with crumble before baking.