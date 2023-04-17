Keno numbers today, on Sunday: All winning keno numbers of the draw on 04/16/2023

The lucky numbers in Keno from 04/16/2023 are here. Also this Sunday the random number generator selected 20 numbers. Did your lucky numbers hit? Then you are now a millionaire! You can find out whether your winning numbers were there on April 16, 2023 and lots of other information at news.de.

Im Keno one can hope for the big hit day after day. Every evening from 7:10 p.m. the keno tipsters compare their numbers and hope for a win. On Sunday evening the kenowinning numbers for April 16, 2023. The keno main prize with 1 million euros, which can be won, seems comparatively small, but it is played every day. The probabilities are also distributed more favorably. What makes keno so interesting is the different ways it can be played. All published figures can be found here on this page immediately after publication.

Keno up-to-date on Sunday: The keno numbers on April 16th, 2023

Keno: 2 – 3 – 4 – 9 – 10 – 15 – 22 – 26 – 30 – 31 – 36 – 39 – 42 – 43 – 49 – 50 – 55 – 57 – 61 – 66

plus 5: 2 6 8 5 2

How is keno played on Sunday?

Keno is a very varied game system. 10 out of 20 out of 70 is the motto here. Sounds confusing at first, but is quickly explained:

Your betting slip has 5 betting fields. Each betting field consists of 70 numbers. You first decide on a stake (1, 2, 5 and 10 euros are possible) and a Keno type. In keno type 10 you can mark 10 numbers, 9 in keno type 9, etc. The random calculator then selects 20 winning keno numbers every day at the LOTTO Hessen headquarters, which in the best case scenario contain your lucky numbers. The more money you bet and the higher the keno type you choose, the more you can win: in the best case, this is 1,000,000 euros in keno type 10 with a bet of 10 euros.

Times for keno draw and broadcast on 04/16/2023

In keno, there is no mechanical drawing machine that selects the familiar lottery balls. Rather, keno is digital. The special feature: the calculating machine, which was specially made for the keno draws and is probably unique worldwide, uses a sophisticated algorithm to randomly select the 20 winning numbers for each draw. It is also completely isolated from external data connections so that everything always works properly. Keno draws are held daily, and weekends and public holidays are no exception. Every day at 7:10 p.m. the random number generator starts in the lottery headquarters in Hesse, and anyone interested can follow the drawing of the winning numbers live on Keno.de in the automated video. At 7:15 p.m. you will then find out the numbers drawn here on news.de and in the morning of the next working day the winning odds for the drawing will follow.

This is how the Keno bonus lottery plus 5 works

The so-called additional lottery form plus 5 can only be played in connection with keno. This involves the lottery ticket number, which you can always find at the bottom left of your lottery ticket and which you can use to decide whether you want to play in addition to the normal system plus 5. This gives you the chance to win an additional €5,000.

