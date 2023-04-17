Roma-Udinese 3-0 / The report cards of the editorial staff: now it’s a total crisis

9
The Juventus goalkeeper is ready whenever he is called into question. In the first half he was displaced by the eleven-metre shot, but he couldn’t do anything about Edoardo Bove’s rebound.
Even in the second goal it is impossible to do more than the deflection which was already about to prove miraculous. On a bad night like this, he remains one of the best.
© breaking latest news
See also The latest poll: the reputation of the United States has been damaged due to the treatment of the epidemic, and there is no "Biden rebound" in the hearts of the French and German people-Finance News