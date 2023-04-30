Keno numbers today, on Sunday: All winning keno numbers of the draw on 04/30/2023

The winning numbers for keno promise up to 1 million euros every day. Now the new numbers of the Sunday draw (04/30/2023) are fixed. Can you take something with you this time? Everything you need to know about keno and of course the current numbers on April 30, 2023 can be read right here on this page.

Im Keno one can hope for the big hit day after day. Every evening from 7:10 p.m. the keno tipsters compare their numbers and hope for a win. On Sunday evening the kenowinning numbers for April 30, 2023. In keno type 10, a lucky winner can expect a 7-digit sum: there is a comparatively small 1 million euros to be won, but it is played daily. The chances of winning are also cheaper here. Keno is very diverse, so you can choose a different Keno type and stake every day. You can always read the current winning numbers and further information on the daily lottery Keno, such as the rules of the game and chances of winning, here on news.de.

Keno on Sunday: The current keno numbers of the draw on April 30th, 2023

Keno: 1 – 2 – 5 – 6 – 8 – 11 – 19 – 23 – 27 – 30 – 34 – 35 – 37 – 39 – 42 – 47 – 48 – 61 – 64 – 68

plus 5: 5 6 9 6 6

Looking for the winning numbers from another Keno draw? Here you will find the information of the last 6 draws:

How is keno played on Sunday?

Keno is a very varied game system. 10 out of 20 out of 70 is the motto here. Sounds confusing at first, but is quickly explained:

Your betting slip has 5 betting fields. Each betting field consists of 70 numbers. You first decide on a stake (1, 2, 5 and 10 euros are possible) and a Keno type. In keno type 10 you can mark 10 numbers, 9 in keno type 9, etc. The random calculator then selects 20 winning keno numbers every day at the LOTTO Hessen headquarters, which in the best case scenario contain your lucky numbers. The more money you bet and the higher the keno type you choose, the more you can win: in the best case, this is 1,000,000 euros in keno type 10 with a bet of 10 euros.

Keno Draw Live Today: When Will The Keno Numbers Be Released?

Every day of the week, 20 winning numbers are drawn in the Keno lottery variant. That means you have a chance to win €1 million 7 days a week, even on the weekends. The draws always take place around 7:10 p.m. and all participants can follow them “almost live”. This means that the winning numbers appear on Keno.de during the current draw with a time lag of just a few seconds via an automatically generated video. The draw is carried out by a specially programmed and strictly secured random number generator in the lottery headquarters in Hesse (Wiesbaden). Immediately after the end of the draw at around 7:15 p.m. you will find all keno numbers and of course the numbers of the additional draw plus 5 here on news.de. The odds are calculated and published the following working day by around 09:00.

Keno on 04/30/2023: When is the acceptance deadline for the Sunday draw?

The acceptance deadline is regulated by exact times for the federal states and is between 6:00 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. The drawing will then take place in Hesse at around 7:10 p.m.

7:00 p.m. – Baden-Württemberg

7:00 p.m. – Bavaria

6:45 p.m. – Berlin

6:40 p.m. – Brandenburg

6:45 p.m. – Bremen

7:05 p.m. – Hamburg

7:00 p.m. – Hesse

6:45 p.m. – Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

6:00 p.m. – Lower Saxony

18:29 – North Rhine-Westphalia

6:45 p.m. – Rhineland-Palatinate

6:45 p.m. – Saarland

6:50 p.m. – Saxony

6:45 p.m. – Saxony-Anhalt

6:45 p.m. – Schleswig-Holstein

7:00 p.m. – Thuringia

