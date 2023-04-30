MotoGP 2023. Spanish GP in Jerez. Pecco Bagnaia: “One of my best victories” – MotoGP

45th career podium for the Ducati rider, who returns to the lead of the world championship, at the end of a weekend that was anything but simple

Jyou’re from the border – “This was one of my best victories, considering how the weekend went I would compare it to Silverstone but here we were even further back”. Lucid, in his usual realist aplomb, Pecco Bagnaia thus comments on his fourth coup of the year.

How much was a win after two crashes needed?

So much, even more for how it came, “from the strong ones”.

Have you ever thought about settling for second place?

Never. But I was careful to push without forcing under braking and instead concentrating on speed out of the corners.

At the beginning of the championship, you indicated Bastianini, Marquez and Quartararo as the most fearsome. Then things changed a bit. Who do you see most dangerous today?

In terms of potential, the strongest remain with them, they just found some difficulties. KTM and Aprilia are strong, and there are many other riders who, with so many races, can be fearsome

What did you think at the finish line?

I laughed…

What will you work on in tomorrow’s tests?

First, to understand the reasons why we have had so many difficulties here.