Kenya: e-commerce strategy to promote local production and exports

Kenya has launched its National E-Commerce Strategy, aiming to regulate a fast-growing sector amid a booming digital economy. The local media reported this, specifying that Eliud Owalo, cabinet secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, highlighted during the launch in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the strategy aims to make the country a regional hub for e-commerce, promoting both local trade and export.

“This strategy will improve access to global markets for Kenyan goods and services, especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), by leveraging e-commerce,” Owalo said. He also highlighted that Kenya has a solid foundation for e-commerce development, which includes the provision of free Wi-Fi hotspots by the government and robust mobile money transfer services.

The strategy includes initiatives to develop digital skills among the Kenyan workforce and entrepreneurs, as well as improving internet connectivity and e-commerce-related infrastructure across the country. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

