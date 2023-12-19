Fifth report on the sales of veterinary medicines containing antibiotic substances in Italy

The fifth national report is online containing the analysis and trends of antibiotic sales in Italy, referring to the year 2022, which follows the publication of the Thirteenth ESVAC report related to the project European Surveillance of Veterinary Antimicrobial Consumptioncoordinated byEuropean Medicines Agency (EMA).

Based on the findings, also for 2022 Italy confirms the multi-year trend of decreasing sales of antibiotics in the veterinary sector, and in particular in the food-producing animal sector. The reduction levels stand at values ​​of -46.6%, if the current data is compared with that of 2016 (of -62.7% in reference to the year 2010). This reduction translates into less selective pressure associated with the emergence and selection of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in animals and humans.

In detail, the reduction affects all classes of antimicrobials, including those included in category B “Limit” of the AMEG categorization, namely 3rd and 4th generation cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones and other quinolones, polymyxins, which represent only a small proportion of total sales (around 1.2%). Sales of authorized antibiotics in pharmaceutical forms used for non-individual treatment, i.e. through administration as medicated feed, solutions (drinking water, whey, swill, etc.) or powders (top dressing) also decreased by 48%. .5% compared to 2016.

These results confirm the effectiveness of national policies relating to the prudent use of antimicrobials, referred to in the National Plan to combat antibiotic resistance, and the constant commitment of the veterinary sector in addressing the emergency of antibiotic resistance.

Advice on how to read the report

The data in this report refers to the dispensing of the veterinary medicinal product as a consequence of an electronic veterinary prescription, with the exception of veterinary medicinal products authorized for the manufacture of medicated feed for which the data remains that communicated by the holders of the marketing authorizations .

The EMA emphasizes “The data presented should not be used alone as a basis for establishing priorities in the management of the antimicrobial resistance phenomenon, but additional data should also be taken into consideration, such as data on animal production, available veterinary medicinal products and other factors such as the incidence of infectious diseases or outbreaks”. Above all, the Agency recommends: “not use such data for a direct comparison between Member States without taking due account of the differences between them, including different sources of data, and without the necessary more detailed information and analysis”.

Furthermore, these data should be read in conjunction with data on antimicrobial-resistant organisms found in animals and foods.

Consult the report:

Sales data for veterinary medicines containing antibiotic substances. Results of the ESVAC project, Year 2022

