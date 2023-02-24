A mission of operators for the coffee sector in Kenya will take place from 13 to 15 March, organized by the Ice Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Nairobi and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics).

According to a note published by the Ice Agency, “the initiative is aimed at promoting commercial and industrial collaborations to strengthen the integration of the Italian product chain, starting from the raw material and through all the stages of its processing”.

The mission includes a visit to the coffee cooperatives in Machackos (Kaliluni) and Kiambu counties as well as bilateral meetings between local and Italian companies in the context of the Propack East Africa Fair in Nairobi. At the end of the trip, an Italy-Kenya Business Forum on 15 March in the Kenyan capital in the presence of high-level institutions from both countries. The mission, initially scheduled for 6 to 10 March, was precisely postponed to coincide with the institutional visit arriving from Italy scheduled for Nairobi.

For more information click here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

