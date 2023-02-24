Home Business Kenya: in March Agenzia Ice leads Italian companies to integrate the coffee supply chain
Business

Kenya: in March Agenzia Ice leads Italian companies to integrate the coffee supply chain

by admin

A mission of operators for the coffee sector in Kenya will take place from 13 to 15 March, organized by the Ice Agency for the promotion abroad and internationalization of Italian companies, in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Nairobi and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics).

According to a note published by the Ice Agency, “the initiative is aimed at promoting commercial and industrial collaborations to strengthen the integration of the Italian product chain, starting from the raw material and through all the stages of its processing”.

The mission includes a visit to the coffee cooperatives in Machackos (Kaliluni) and Kiambu counties as well as bilateral meetings between local and Italian companies in the context of the Propack East Africa Fair in Nairobi. At the end of the trip, an Italy-Kenya Business Forum on 15 March in the Kenyan capital in the presence of high-level institutions from both countries. The mission, initially scheduled for 6 to 10 March, was precisely postponed to coincide with the institutional visit arriving from Italy scheduled for Nairobi.

For more information click here. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

See also  Zhou Liang: Asian economies must strengthen financial cooperation and enhance financial inclusiveness and competitiveness

You may also like

5 major events in today’s financial market: The...

Poor Tajani: everyone beats him. The price of...

Wall Street: futures down, Nasdaq -0.90% awaiting today’s...

Fed rates alert, US inflation does not burn...

Boeing again suspends delivery of 787 Dreamliner due...

Goodbye Renault Sport: with Mégane RS Ultime a...

Resolution 45 of 02/15/2023 – Extension of terms...

Treasury and appointments of subsidiaries, starting with the...

Energy communities and the risk of state aid...

In Selinunte music and words to say no...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy